JDI Eyeing Cutting Over 1,000 Jobs in Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan Display Inc., a struggling maker of small and midsize liquid crystal display panels, is considering cutting over 1,000 jobs in the country out of its domestic workforce of about 2,700, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The job cut is part of JDI’s restructuring efforts as the company posted a 10th consecutive year of net loss in the year ended in March 2024.

“While it is true that a workforce reduction is under consideration, no decision has been made at this point,” JDI said in a statement.

The reduction is expected to affect workers at JDI’s plant in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, that will end LCD panel production around March 2026.

JDI, which once had six production bases in Japan, will end up operating only one plant, in Kawakita in the central prefecture of Ishikawa, once the Mobara plant ends production.

