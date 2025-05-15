4 Nabbed in Japan over Delivery Driver Account Transfer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have arrested four individuals for allegedly transferring a driver account of Demaecan, a food delivery service website, to a foreigner who is not qualified to work in Japan.

The four are Kotaro Yamazaki, a 50-year-old executive of a consulting firm, Takuma Shimada, a 32-year-old bodywork therapist, Kimihiro Sano, 35, and Mamatkodirov Iskandarbek Rejabboy Ugli, a 24-year-old Uzbek national.

The suspects were arrested for allegedly creating a Demaecan driver account under the name of Shimada on Oct. 21, 2023, transferring it to Mamatkodirov and obtaining money illegally. They have admitted to the charges.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department suspects that Demaecan driver accounts created by Japanese nationals under the instruction of Yamazaki, who is believed to be the ringleader, were allocated to about 150 foreigners ineligible to work in the country.

According to the MPD, Sano recruited Shimada on social media and had him create a Demaecan driver account. Mamatkodirov, who was recruited by another Uzbek national, used the account to pose as Shimada and engaged in delivery tasks assigned by food delivery service provider Demae-can Co.

