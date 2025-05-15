Japan's Akazawa to Visit U.S. Next Week for Tariff Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa is expected to visit the United States in as early as the second half of next week for the third round of negotiations over Washington's tariffs, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

In the previous negotiation round over U.S. President Donald Trump's high tariffs in Washington on May 1, Akazawa and U.S. officials agreed to hold intensive talks at the following round in mid-May or later.

It remains to be seen whether the two sides can find common ground in the upcoming negotiation round because they remain apart.

Tokyo is seeking a review of all of Trump's tariffs, including on cars and auto parts as well as steel and aluminum, while Washington considers reciprocal tariffs to be the main issue in talks.

Japan is considering options including striking a deal at a meeting of their leaders on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Canada next month.

