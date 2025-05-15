U.S. Eyeing Revision of Trade Pact with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is considering revising the bilateral trade agreement with Japan that entered into force during his first presidential term, sources said Thursday.

Japan-U.S. negotiations over Trump's high tariffs may hit a rocky patch as Tokyo is unprepared for the possibility of amending the pact as part of the talks.

Under the trade deal, brought into effect in January 2020, Japanese import tariffs were lowered for U.S. agricultural products, such as beef.

According to the sources, Washington indicated during the ongoing tariff negotiations the need to reconsider the pact. The U.S. side may press for further access to Japan's market for agricultural and livestock products.

Japanese chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa is expected to visit the United States as early as the second half of next week for the third round of ministerial tariff talks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]