S'tomo Mitsui, SoftBank to Form Payment Service Alliance

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co. and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Corp. said Thursday that they have agreed to form a comprehensive partnership in the digital financial service field.

Under the deal, the PayPay mobile payment service of a SoftBank affiliate will be available for transactions, including payment and loading, on the Olive general financial app of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., which, along with Sumitomo Mitsui Card, is under the wing of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

The partnership between the two payment service giants will allow customers to exchange V points, earned mainly through credit card use on Olive, and PayPay reward points, merging the two sides' huge customer bases.

The deal is a major development in intensifying competition to attract customers to so-called economic blocs of affiliated services with reward point programs.

"We'll realize a grand coalition that would lead our country's shift to a cashless (society)," Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group President Toru Nakashima said.

