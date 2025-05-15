Struggling JDI to Cut 1,500 Jobs in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan Display Inc. said Thursday that it will cut about 1,500 jobs in Japan, or nearly 60 pct of its domestic workforce, as it is in the red for the 11th consecutive year.

The struggling maker of small and midsize liquid crystal display panels reported a consolidated net loss of 78.2 billion yen for fiscal 2024, even larger than the previous year's loss of 44.3 billion yen.

CEO Scott Callon will step down on June 1 to take responsibility for the poor performance. Upon approval at a general shareholders meeting on June 21, he will support his successor as nonexecutive chairman, without receiving compensation.

Jun Akema, who heads JDI's procurement division, will succeed Callon as CEO. He will also assume presidency.

At a press conference, Callon apologized for the inconvenience caused to shareholders, client companies and JDI employees as a result of the deteriorated business performance.

