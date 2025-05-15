3 Major Japan Banks' Net Profit Hits Record High for 2nd Yr

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The combined net profit of three major Japanese banking groups in fiscal 2024 grew 25.3 pct from the previous year to 3,926.3 billion yen, hitting a record high for the second straight year.

The three groups--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc.--saw their earnings boosted by improved margins and gains on sales of equities and other assets, thanks to higher interest rates following policy rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

Revenues linked to deposits and loans went up on the back of increased lending amid robust corporate activity.

The banking groups also sold off cross-held shares, with profits from such moves standing at 602.9 billion yen at Mitsubishi UFJ, 485 billion yen at Sumitomo Mitsui and over 200 billion yen at Mizuho.

As a result, they each logged their respective record net profits.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]