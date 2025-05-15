Japan Govt Paper to Express Concern over China-Russia Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to express grave concern in its upcoming defense white paper over the deepening military cooperation between China and Russia, a draft showed Thursday.

The draft says that China's moves to strengthen its cooperation with Russia are a serious concern for Japan's security, describing Beijing's military moves as the biggest strategic challenge ever.

The Defense Ministry plans to submit the 2025 defense white paper to a cabinet meeting in July after making further adjustments.

With moves by China and Russia in mind, the paper will state that unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force are a serious challenge to the existing international order.

The international community has entered a new crisis era, the draft says. It basically reuses expressions related to China and Russia from those that appeared in the 2023 and 2024 white papers.

