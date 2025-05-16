Kioxia Posts Record Full-Year Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Kioxia Holdings Co. said Thursday that its consolidated net profit hit the highest level since its 2019 founding in the year ended last March thanks to brisk sales of flash memory chips to data centers amid the spread of artificial intelligence.

The Japanese chipmaker swung to a net profit of 272,321 million yen from a loss of 243,721 million yen in the previous year. Overall sales rose 58.5 pct to a record high of 1,706.4 billion yen.

For the quarter ending in June, a stronger yen is weighing on Kioxia’s financial performance, while the company expects only a limited impact from U.S. President Donald Trump’s high tariffs.

The company expects its sales to fall by 6.4 pct to 15.0 pct to 295 billion to 325 billion yen. It expects to post a net profit of 14 billion yen or break even.

