Japan Eyes 3 More Sectors for Foreign Workers Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering adding three more sectors to the list of fields covered by its program to grant residency status to foreign workers with so-called specified skills, in order to address labor shortages, informed sources said Thursday.

The government unveiled a field-specific operation policy at the day's meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, aiming to have it approved at a cabinet meeting in December after an examination by a government panel of experts.

The three sectors--distribution warehouse management, services that supply sheets and towels to hotels and other accommodation facilities, as well as resource recycling, including waste treatment--are all struggling to secure workers.

Against this background, the government believes that it is essential to accept foreign workers in the three sectors.

The program currently designates 16 fields for Type 1 residency status given to those with certain skill levels. They are allowed to work in Japan for up to five years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]