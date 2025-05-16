Japanese Regional Banks Log 28 Pct Net Profit Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Consolidated net profits at 73 listed regional banks and banking groups in Japan totaled 1,251.9 billion yen for the year through March, up 28.5 pct from the previous year, according to their earnings reports.

Of them, 64 logged profit increases or returned to black ink. The results reflected improved interest margins amid the Bank of Japan's credit tightening cycle that began when the BOJ lifted its negative interest rate policy in March last year.

Nonconsolidated net profits at 89 banks amounted to 1,227.3 billion yen, up 37.5 pct. Net interest income grew 10.1 pct to 3,955.7 billion yen, supported by strong fund demand from companies and the BOJ's interest hikes.

"It's significant that we're now in a world where interest rates move, allowing us to do business as we should," said Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc. Deputy President Yuji Kanema.

Losses related to bonds, which have burdened regional bank businesses, were 456.4 billion yen, remaining at a similar level.

