Japan's Emperor, Empress Host Dinner for King of Sweden

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted a dinner for King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden at their residence in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Emperor greeted the king at the front door of the residence and shook hands with him with a smile.

The king visited the World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, to attend his country's "national day" event Wednesday.

The Emperor and the king are scheduled to attend a seminar on water issues at United Nations University in Tokyo on Friday.

