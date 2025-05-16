Japan Enacts Bills to Make Criminal Procedures Digital

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament enacted Friday bills to revise laws to make criminal procedures digital, including allowing investigative authorities to receive search and arrest warrants online.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber, approved the bills with a majority vote including votes from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The revised laws, including the revised criminal procedures law, are expected to take effect by the end of fiscal 2026, which begins in April next year.

So far, police officers have been required to visit courts for warrants, a procedure that takes time even in case of emergency. After the new laws go into effect, they will be able to receive warrants in the form of electronic data and show them on the screen of tablet devices for enforcement.

The revised laws will make trial records digital to allow lawyers to view them online.

