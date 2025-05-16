Register of Nagasaki A-Bomb Victims Gets Airing

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Lists of victims who died from the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki were given an airing at the Nagasaki National Peace Memorial Hall for the Atomic Bomb Victims in the southwestern Japan city Friday.

After a silent prayer at 11:02 a.m., the exact time when the atomic bomb was dropped on Aug. 9, 1945, municipal government staff turned each page of the 203 volumes of victim lists to check their condition.

Such upkeep is conducted annually around the same time, just before the presummer rainy season begins.

The register contains the victims' names, the dates of their deaths and their ages.

A further 3,208 victims were newly confirmed dead by the end of July last year and added to the lists, bringing the total deaths to about 198,890.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]