Japan Announces Measures to Improve Supply of Stockpiled Rice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry on Friday announced a set of measures to help stockpiled rice released by the government reach store shelves more quickly, including the creation of an auction quota for bidders ready to sell rice to retailers soon.

The preferential quota of 60,000 tons will be set aside for bidders who plan to sell stockpiled rice within one month of purchase to retailers.

Setting the quota is part of efforts to make stockpiled rice available not only at major supermarkets but also at small rice retailers, agriculture minister Taku Eto told a press conference.

The ministry said that the government will hold the fourth auction of stockpiled rice on May 28-30 to release 100,000 tons--80,000 tons from the 2022 harvest and 10,000 tons each from the 2023 and 2024 harvests.

The government plans to release 100,000 tons of stockpiled rice every month between May and July, following the release of some 310,000 tons by April.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]