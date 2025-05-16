Ex-Japan PM Aso to Attend Pope Leo's Inauguration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to send former Prime Minister Taro Aso, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to Vatican as a special ambassador to attend the ceremony for Pope Leo XIV's inauguration on Sunday.

"This decision brought together considerations for relations between Vatican and Japan, as well as for further strengthening friendship and goodwill," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's top government spokesman, told a press conference.

"We hope that sending our special envoy will deepen the friendly and cooperative ties between the two nations," he added.

