Japan's Rainy Season Begins in Southern Kyushu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Meteorological Agency announced Friday that the rainy season began in the southern part of the Kyushu southwestern region.

It was the first time for the season to begin in the area before in any other region in Japan since the start of such statistics in 1951.

The start date was 14 days earlier than in an average year, and 23 days earlier than last year.

The announcement was based on preliminary results that may be corrected in definitive statistics to be released in early September.

Usually, the rainy season sets earlier in Okinawa, the southernmost prefecture, and the Amami region, an island group belonging to the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. This year, however, the Pacific high extends widely, making the seasonal rain front come on the northern side.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]