Man Arrested for Hitting Woman with Moped in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--A 45-year-old man was arrested by Friday on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury after ignoring a traffic light and hitting a woman with his moped in Tokyo.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department arrested Rintaro Minami, a company worker living in Sumida Ward of the Japanese capital. He partly denied the allegations, saying that he just remembers causing the accident but is not sure about the red light.

"Usually, I don't care about traffic rules," he was quoted as telling an investigator.

According to the arrest warrant, the accident occurred around 8:50 p.m. Jan. 28. Minami entered an intersection in the Nihonbashi business district after ignoring the red light and hit a pedestrian in her 20s, resulting in bruises and other injuries.

The police said that Minami had the accident on the way to his office from home. Earlier the same day, he ignored three red lights and drove the wrong way up a one-way street. He hit the woman at 37 kilometers per hour, almost without using his brakes.

