Japan's Fuji Media Adds 4 Director Candidates

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fuji Media Holdings Inc. said Friday that it has decided to add four individuals to its list of director candidates, including Takashi Sawada, former president of convenience store chain FamilyMart Co.

The parent of scandal-tainted Fuji Television Network Inc. also announced its opposition to a list of 12 outside director candidates proposed by U.S. fund Dalton Investments, a major Fuji Media shareholder. The 12 include SBI Holdings Inc. Chairman and President Yoshitaka Kitao.

Fuji Media's remaining new director candidates are a company executive, a professor and a lawyer.

"We've judged that this board composition is optimal" in terms of strengthening the corporate governance and legal compliance systems, Fuji Media Executive Vice President Kenji Shimizu, expected to become the next president of the company, told a press conference Friday.

Fuji Media's board assessed Dalton's proposal and found that there are overlaps between the candidates' knowledge and achievements and those of Fuji Media's candidates, Shimizu said, explaining the reason for the opposition.

