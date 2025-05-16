Lake Biwa Canal Facilities Recommended for National Treasure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel proposed Friday that some Lake Biwa canal facilities in western Japan be collectively designated as a national treasure.

Five of the canal facilities, which were built to help carry water from Japan's largest freshwater lake located in the western prefecture of Shiga to the city of Kyoto in the neighboring prefecture of Kyoto, were recommended by the Council for Cultural Affairs to become a new addition to Japan's list of national treasures.

The five include the Suirokaku Aqueduct built within the grounds of Nanzenji Temple in the city of Kyoto.

The panel also recommended that the former main building of the Keage hydroelectric power plant and 18 other Lake Biwa canal-related sites be collectively added to Japan's list of important cultural properties.

Incorporating the most advanced civil engineering technology during the mid-Meiji period in Japan, the Lake Biwa canal facilities not only played key roles in water infrastructure and power generation, but also in irrigation and waterway transportation.

