Japan Personal Info Protection Body Issues 1st Emergency Order

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government’s Personal Information Protection Commission issued an emergency order under the personal information protection law for the first time, against a Tokyo name list broker.

The commission ordered the company, called Business Planning, to immediately stop its illegal provision of personal information and set up a system to prevent any recurrence.

According to the commission, the company sold name lists to members of a fraud group between May 2023 and October 2024, although it was aware of the possibility that the lists might be used for crime.

The illegal provision came to light during the commission’s on-site inspection of the company in April this year, after police found that one of the group members had sent money to the company’s bank account.

Under the law, the provision of personal information to a third party requires the prior consent of the individuals concerned.

