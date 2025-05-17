Hiroshima, Nagasaki Take Different Approaches on Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima/Nagasaki, May 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are taking different approaches regarding Taiwan over their annual peace ceremonies remembering the U.S. atomic bombings in 1945.

Hiroshima plans to send a notice of its Aug. 6 ceremony to Taiwan, city officials said Thursday.

The city said last month that, starting this year, it would no longer issue invitations to the ceremony, instead sending a notice of it in hopes of further spreading Hiroshima's spirit worldwide.

Initially, the city planned to send a notice to a total of 195 countries and regions with diplomatic establishments in Japan or missions to the United Nations. However, it has decided to send a notice to Taiwan as well, since it confirmed Taiwan's willingness to attend the ceremony, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki reiterated at a press conference on Friday that the southwestern city will neither invite Taiwan to its Aug. 9 ceremony nor send a notice to the self-governing island.

