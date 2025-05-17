Iwate Wildfire Victims Begin Moving into Temporary Housing

Newsfrom Japan

Ofunato, Iwate Pref., May 17 (Jiji Press)--People affected by a major wildfire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, earlier this year began moving into temporary housing in the northeastern Japan city on Saturday.

Seven housing units, each about 30 to 40 square meters in size, were built on the grounds of a former elementary school in the city's Akasaki district.

On May 24, affected people will move into 26 housing units built on the grounds of a former junior high school in the Sanriku district.

The rent-free temporary housing will be available for two years in principle.

Satoko Sodeno, 70, who lost her home in the fire, was busy assembling a bed in her unit on Saturday. While staying at an evacuation shelter, she was bothered by the sounds around her. Now, however, she said, "I don't have to worry about that."

