Japan Working to Improve Treatment of "Culinary Diplomats"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry is working to improve the treatment of chefs at Japanese diplomatic missions around the world, who serve as the Asian nation's "culinary diplomats."

In light of labor shortages in recent years, the ministry will increase pay for such chefs by about 1.5 times. It will also shift away from the "outdated" practice of heads of diplomatic missions, including ambassadors, concluding private employment contracts with chefs.

In July, the ministry will start accepting applications for these chef positions under improved working conditions, with the improved treatment set to take effect next January.

There are over 200 Japanese diplomatic missions, including embassies and consulates-general, around the world.

Chefs at these establishments are responsible for creating menus, procuring ingredients and preparing dishes for dinners and receptions hosted by heads of the establishments to entertain foreign dignitaries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]