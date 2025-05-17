Japan, U.S. Officials Reaffirm Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Vice-ministerial-level officials from Japan and the United States met in Washington on Friday and agreed to continue close security cooperation in the face of China's growing hegemonic moves.

Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met in person for the first time since U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term in January.

The two officials also agreed to hold regular vice-ministerial-level talks.

They confirmed that the Japanese and U.S. governments will promote multilateral frameworks involving South Korea, the Philippines, Australia and India to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the U.S. department, said in a statement that Funakoshi and Landau "discussed joint work to pursue a new golden era for U.S.-Japan relations."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]