Nissan Considers Closing 2 Plants in Kanagawa

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Ailing Nissan Motor Co. is considering closing two plants in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, in hopes of shifting away from its costly business structure, which includes excessive production equipment, it was learned Saturday.

The possible closure of the plants in Kanagawa, Nissan's birthplace, seems certain to provoke a backlash from local communities.

The Oppama plant in the city of Yokosuka has an annual production capacity of 240,000 vehicles, including the Note passenger car, while Nissan Shatai Co.'s Shonan plant in the city of Hiratsuka has a capacity of 150,000 units and manufactures commercial vans.

Nissan currently has a total of five domestic plants in Kanagawa, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, with a combined production capacity of 1.2 million units.

However, its domestic production was limited to 640,000 units in fiscal 2024, highlighting the need to improve efficiency promptly by boosting sales and reviewing redundant equipment.

