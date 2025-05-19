Ishiba Mourns Death of Uruguay's Ex-Pres. Jose Mujica

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has sent a condolence letter over the death of former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89.

In the letter, sent to current Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi on Saturday, Ishiba expressed his condolences to the government and people of the South American country, acknowledging Mujica's dedication to poverty prevention and significant contributions to Uruguay's development during his presidency.

