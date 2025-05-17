Dalton Slams Fuji Media for Opposing Board Nominees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Dalton Investments, a major shareholder of Fuji Media Holdings Inc., on Saturday criticized the Japanese media group for opposing its nominees to Fuji Media's board.

Fuji Media "has opposed all our nominees without any form of dialogue," the U.S. firm said in a statement. "It does not appear that our candidates were even given serious consideration."

The statement was released a day after Fuji Media announced its opposition to all of Dalton's 12 nominees, including Yoshitaka Kitao, chairman and president of online financial group SBI Holdings Inc., while adding four new people to its own list of board member candidates.

"We had no discussions with the company regarding our proposed candidates," Dalton complained.

Regarding the process for selecting possible directors, the firm voiced "serious doubts whether the outgoing directors have acted as honest fiduciaries in the best interest of shareholders."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]