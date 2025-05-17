1 Dead after Possible Gas Leak at ENEOS Refinery

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Three people were taken to a hospital after a possible gas leak at an ENEOS Corp. oil refinery in the western Japan city of Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday, and one of them, a man, was confirmed dead.

The company believes they may have inhaled hydrogen sulfide gas, according to informed sources.

At around 10 a.m., the city's fire department received an emergency call from the ENEOS Sakai Refinery reporting that workers had collapsed.

According to fire and police sources, gas may have leaked when a pipe at a facility within the refinery was removed during repair work. The possible leak was confirmed to have stopped around 10:35 a.m.

The refinery is located in the Sakai-Semboku Coastal Industrial Zone.

