Man Rearrested for Alleged Murder after Body Found on Miyagi Coast

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., May 17 (Jiji Press)--Police in Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday rearrested a 21-year-old unemployed man for alleged murder, after the body of a 35-year-old female nursery school teacher was found on the coast of the northeastern Japan prefecture last month.

The man, Renma Sato, has denied the allegation, according to investigative sources. He was initially arrested on April 26 for allegedly abandoning the body of the woman, Yuka Gyoji.

Sato is suspected of killing Gyoji by repeatedly stabbing her with a knife on a breakwater in the Miyagi city of Iwanuma around between 7:45 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. on April 12.

Gyoji, who lived alone with her child in elementary school, went missing after leaving her home in Sendai, the capital of Miyagi, on April 12. The following morning, a passersby found her lying on a beach, and she was later confirmed dead. The cause of her death was blood loss.

According to police sources, the two met through social media. Security camera footage shows Gyoji in Sato's car on April 12.

