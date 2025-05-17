Ainu Dances Performed at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Traditional dances of the Ainu indigenous ethnic group in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, were performed on Saturday at the ongoing 2025 World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.

More than 200 people from 24 related organizations in Hokkaido and elsewhere demonstrated various dances, music and rituals in three shows on the day.

The event was organized by the Foundation for Ainu Culture to express the Ainu belief that the world exists thanks to all beings, not only humans, which grow and support each other.

"I hope visitors experience the various attractions of Ainu culture and embrace the ideal of interethnic harmony," Yoshitaka Ito, state minister in charge of the expo, said in a speech.

