Princess Aiko Inspects Reconstruction after Noto Quake

Nanao, Ishikawa Pref., May 18 (Jiji Press)--Princess Aiko, the daughter of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, arrived in Ishikawa Prefecture on Sunday to inspect the progress of reconstruction following the massive Noto Peninsula earthquake in January 2024.

It was the first visit by the 23-year-old princess to an area hit by a disaster.

After arriving by Shinkansen bullet train, the princess traveled from Kanazawa, the capital of the central Japan prefecture, to the city of Nanao, where she visited a facility for residents of temporary housing.

At the facility, she observed elderly people exercising in a seated position and then interacted with them, asking about difficulties they faced before moving into temporary housing.

Princess Aiko also visited a local festival museum in the Wakura Onsen hot spring town. Seeing a float for a festival that was canceled last year in the aftermath of the quake but resumed this year, she said, "Festivals offer opportunities for people to come together, don't they?"

