Nissan to Solicit Early Retirements in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. plans to solicit early retirements from administrative staff in Japan from July, it was learned Sunday.

Nissan has already notified employees of the plan and will provide details to those subject to the plan, company officials said.

The company is seen stepping up its restructuring efforts at home to overcome its current serious business situation. It last solicited early retirements in 2007.

Nissan said earlier this month that it will cut a total of 20,000 jobs at home and abroad, including 3,600 administrative positions.

Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa told a press conference on Tuesday that the job cuts are regrettable but necessary for the company's survival.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]