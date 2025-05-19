Noto Municipalities Struggle with Quake-Damaged Vacant Houses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Municipalities affected by the massive Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan in January 2024 are struggling with quake-damaged houses that they cannot quickly remove because the owners of the houses are unclear.

The municipalities are currently aware of more than 80 such houses, but there could be even more. They are seeking to use a new system that allows such houses to be removed with court permission. Still, there are concerns that many of these houses will be left as they are.

In an area near the morning market district of the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, vacant land plots are increasing as damaged buildings are removed. One house, however, remains untouched after its roof and pillars collapsed in the earthquake more than 16 months ago.

The registered owner of the house and his or her son have already died, and a neighboring resident has asked the city government to do something about the vacant damaged house.

In principle, demolishing private properties requires applications from their owners. For houses whose owners cannot be confirmed, a new system was introduced in 2023 for municipalities and others to ask courts to select caretakers.

