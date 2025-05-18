Chinese Man Arrested in Hit-and-Run Case in Saitama

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, May 18 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese man turned himself in and was arrested by police on Sunday over a hit-and-run case in which a vehicle hit children in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and fled the scene on Wednesday.

The suspect, Deng Hongpeng, 42, has admitted that his vehicle hit the children, but claimed that he left the scene because they said they were alright, police sources said.

The incident occurred at about 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, injuring four elementary school students. One of them suffered an avulsion fracture.

The vehicle, a gray SUV whose registered owner is Deng, was found in a park about 2 kilometers from the scene on Thursday.

