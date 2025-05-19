Nippon Ishin Submits Bill to Give Legal Validity to Maiden Names

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) on Monday submitted to parliament a bill aimed at giving legal validity to maiden names, as a counterproposal to the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's bill to introduce a selective dual surname system.

With the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which is divided within the party over how married couples' surnames should be, considering postponing the debate on the matter, Nippon Ishin aims to stimulate discussions by submitting the bill.

Nippon Ishin's bill, submitted to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, features giving legal validity to the surname before marriage by allowing it to be recorded in the family register as a commonly used name, while maintaining the principle that persons of the same family register shall have the same surname, which conservative lawmakers emphasize. If the maiden name is recorded in the family register, the bill seeks to allow it to be used alone on the residency card, the My Number personal identification card, the driver's license and the passport.

Among other parties, the opposition Democratic Party for the People and Komeito, the junior member of the ruling coalition, are in favor of the introduction of a selective dual surname system. The DPFP is preparing its own bill and Komeito plans to wait for the LDP to consolidate party opinion on the issue.

As the LDP is considering imposing party discipline to oppose related bills submitted by opposition parties, it is increasingly likely that none of the bills will be enacted during the current parliamentary session.

