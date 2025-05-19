Seven-Eleven Japan Testing Delivery Robots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Amid a serious truck driver shortage, convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co. began a trial delivery service using robots on public roads in Tokyo's western suburb on Monday.

In the experimental project involving two stores in the city of Hachioji, two robots at each outlet carry items ordered through the 7NOW delivery service app and loaded manually with them.

The four-wheeled box-type robots, which can travel up to 6 kilometers per hour, are designed to run on sidewalks while following traffic lights and dodging obstacles.

After conducting the tests until February next year, Seven-Eleven Japan will consider the feasibility of the robot delivery service, which is expected to help the company cope with the driver shortage and better serve for older customers having difficulty going out shopping.

