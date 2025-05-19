Japan Agriculture Min. Corrects Gaffe on Rice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Agriculture minister Taku Eto on Monday corrected his remark that he never bought rice, which drew fire amid persisting price rises for Japan's staple food.

The comment was made on Sunday at a fundraising party hosted by a local chapter of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Saga, southwestern Japan.

According to an attendee, Eto stated, "I've never bought rice," as he receives so much rice from his supporters that he can sell.

"I was not considerate enough," Eto told the press at the agriculture ministry in Tokyo on Monday. "I purchase rice regularly."

Opposition lawmakers blasted the gaffe in a meeting of the Audit Committee of the House of the Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

