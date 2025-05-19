Japan Agriculture Minister Retracts Gaffe on Rice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Taku Eto on Monday withdrew his remarks that he never bought rice, which drew fire from opposition lawmakers amid persistently high prices for the country's staple food.

"I fully withdraw (the remarks) and apologize to everyone," Eto told reporters after he received a rebuke from Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba over the matter.

Eto's remarks in question were made on Sunday at a fundraising party hosted by a local chapter of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the city of Saga, southwestern Japan.

He said, "I've never bought rice," as he receives so much rice from his supporters that he can sell it, according to a participant to the party.

"I was not considerate enough," Eto told reporters on Monday before his meeting with the prime minister. "I purchase rice regularly."

