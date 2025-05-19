Ex-Emperor Visits Imperial Palace Lab after Heart Check

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Emperor Emeritus Akihito visited the Biological Laboratory on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday for the first time since being discharged May 10 from hospital after heart examinations.

After leaving the Sento Imperial Residence by car, the 91-year-old former Emperor entered the palace grounds shortly after 10 a.m. through the Hanzomon gate. He opened the window and waved to people who gathered as his limousine passed.

In recent years, he has been visiting the laboratory twice a week for his longtime research on goby.

At the University of Tokyo Hospital, the Emperor Emeritus was diagnosed with silent myocardial ischemia, an asymptomatic condition in which the blood flow from the coronary arteries to the heart muscle is reduced.

Since returning to the residence, he has resumed his health-maintaining exercise, such as stair climbing, without putting as much load as before on his body while taking new medication to slow the progression of his arteriosclerosis and improve the blood flow in the coronary arteries, his aides said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]