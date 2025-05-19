Osaka Expo to Use Electric Bus as Visitors' Rest Area

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The organizer of the World Exposition in Osaka said Monday that it will make an electric bus available at the Expo site for visitors to rest in from early June.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition hopes that visitors will use the bus to avoid heatstroke in the summer heat.

The vehicle will be the same model as Isuzu Motors Ltd.'s bus used in a shuttle service between the Expo site and JR Sakurajima Station.

With a capacity of 67 passengers and a fully flat floor, the electric bus will maintain an internal temperature of 25 degrees Celsius by running air conditioners powered by batteries charged at night.

