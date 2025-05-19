Princess Aiko Meets with People in Quake-Hit Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Shika, Ishikawa Pref., May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, met with people affected by a powerful earthquake last year during a visit to Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday.

The 23-year-old princess offered words of encouragement to owners of makeshift stores and residents of temporary housing. She also talked with volunteer workers.

The two-day trip to Ishikawa's Noto region, which was hit by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake on Jan. 1, 2024, from Sunday marked her first official visit to a disaster-hit area.

