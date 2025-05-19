Japan, Latvia Confirm Continued Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics confirmed Monday their countries' commitment to continued support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"We'll continue to work together to achieve a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine," Ishiba told a joint press conference in Tokyo with Rinkevics. The Latvian president stressed the need for Japan and Latvia to cooperate on stopping Russia's invasion.

They issued a joint statement that includes an agreement to upgrade relations between Japan and Latvia to a strategic partnership.

In their meeting, the two leaders also agreed to work closely on issues in East Asia and to cooperate in energy and other economic fields.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]