Tsuruga Nuclear Reactor Decommissioning Completion Postponed

Fukui, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan Atomic Power Co. said Monday that it has postponed the completion date of decommissioning work for the No. 1 reactor at its Tsuruga nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, to fiscal 2047 from fiscal 2040.

The postponement came as additional work became necessary following a change of a contractor in charge of dismantling facilities in the reactor building.

Japan Atomic Power reported the schedule change to the Fukui prefectural government and the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

A decision was made in 2015 to decommission the reactor, which started operating in 1970.

In 2021, a contractor that was expected to demolish large facilities around the reactor gave up its plan to win the order. Japan Atomic Power has selected a new contractor, which will take about seven more years to dismantle the facilities.

