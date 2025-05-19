Japanese Emperor Meets Latvian, Bulgarian Presidents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito separately met with Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who were visiting Japan for the World Exposition in Osaka, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.

The Emperor met with Rinkevics for the first time, with their conversation expanding into subjects such as music, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Emperor Naruhito told Rinkevics that he hopes that the Osaka Expo will be an opportunity to further deepen mutual understanding between Japan and Latvia.

He met with Radev for the first time since 2019.

Radev said that Bulgarian yogurt became widespread in Japan after then Emperor Hirohito and then Empress Nagako tried yogurt at the Bulgarian pavilion at the 1970 Osaka Expo.

