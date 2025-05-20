Japanese, German Foreign Ministers Have Phone Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya have had telephone talks with his new German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The two ministers agreed to reinforce bilateral cooperation in the areas of foreign policy and security through their countries' "two plus two" dialogue framework.

During the call Monday, Iwaya congratulated Wadephul on his May 6 inauguration as foreign minister.

