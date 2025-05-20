Nissan Eyeing 1st Massive Restructuring since Ghosn Era

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. is set to implement its first large-scale restructuring measures since when the major Japanese automaker was led by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, known as a cost-cutting guru.

Nissan is apparently considering shutting down two plants in the company's birthplace, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, while planning to launch a voluntary retirement program in Japan.

Preparations for closing the domestic facilities--the Oppama factory in the city of Yokosuka and the Shonan plant of affiliated Nissan Shatai Co. in the city of Hiratsuka--are expected to run into difficulties, however, as residents have expressed worries about the move's impacts to the local economies and employment.

Nissan plans to close seven of its 17 vehicle assembly plants around the world by fiscal 2027. On top of the two facilities in Japan, the firm's plants in India, Mexico and Argentina are expected to be subject to closures, informed sources said.

The company also plans to shed 20,000 jobs, or 15 pct of its total global workforce, and has decided to solicit early retirements from domestic administrative staff starting in July.

