Japan Halts Some Brazil Chicken Imports after Bird Flu Outbreak

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan has temporarily stopped importing chicken meat and eggs from the city of Monte Negro, located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil, following the confirmation of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the city.

Japan's imports of live chickens from the whole Rio Grande do Sul state have also been suspended, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said Monday.

In 2024, Japan imported 1.16 million tons of chicken meat, with Brazilian chicken accounting for just under 40 pct of the total, at about 450,000 tons.

About 10 pct of live chicken chicks and 5 pct of chicken eggs imported to Japan come from Brazil.

