Toyota Industries to Accept Tender Offer

Nagoya, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Industries Corp. plans to accept a tender offer from the Toyota Motor Corp. group, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

The Japanese automaker's group aims to carry out the tender offer for Toyota Industries as early as this month to take the machinery maker private.

Toyota Motor has a stake of about 24 pct in Toyota Industries. Denso Corp., an auto parts maker in the group, owns about 7 pct of Toyota Industries.

Toyota Fudosan Co., a real estate firm led by Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda, owns about 5 pct of Toyota Industries.

Toyota Industries had a market value of some 5.4 trillion yen as of Monday. It holds a stake of some 9 pct in Toyota Motor and some 5 pct in Denso.

