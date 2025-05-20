Japan PM Ishiba Declines to Sack Agriculture Min. over Gaffe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday declined to dismiss agriculture minister Taku Eto for his recent gaffe that he never bought rice.

"The agriculture minister's current job is to give a solution to soaring rice prices, and I want him to do that," Ishiba told the press at the prime minister's office.

He said he "keenly feels responsibility" as the one who appointed Eto as agriculture minister, expressing the view that what Eto must do to gain the public's understanding is withdrawing the remark and making a sincere apology.

Eto himself showed his wish to stay in his post. At a press conference, the minister said he hopes he will be "allowed to work until I can fulfill my responsibility" to release government-stockpiled rice.

Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, apologized to Makoto Nishida, secretary-general of its junior coalition partner, Komeito.

